Indian forces martyr 10 more innocent Kashmiris in February, fueling unrest in whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Indian forces continued their relentless campaign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), claiming the lives of 10 Kashmiris in February and perpetuating a culture of fear and impunity.

According to the Kashmir Media Service's Research Section, Indian forces martyred 10 more innocent Kashmiris in February, fueling unrest in the region.

This latest surge in violence has sparked widespread condemnation and outrage among the Kashmiri people, who have long suffered under Indian occupation.

KMS report added that the occupation forces' atrocities claimed the lives of two Kashmiris in custody, while also leaving one woman without a husband and three children without parents.

During the month, Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group and notorious agencies such as Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency, arrested 840 civilians, mostly political activists, youth, traders and students. Several detainees were booked under black laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), designed to silence dissent and prolong illegal detentions.