Open Menu

Indian Forces Martyr 10 More Innocent Kashmiris In February, Fueling Unrest In Whole Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Indian forces martyr 10 more innocent Kashmiris in February, fueling unrest in whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Indian forces continued their relentless campaign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), claiming the lives of 10 Kashmiris in February and perpetuating a culture of fear and impunity.

According to the Kashmir Media Service's Research Section, Indian forces martyred 10 more innocent Kashmiris in February, fueling unrest in the region.

This latest surge in violence has sparked widespread condemnation and outrage among the Kashmiri people, who have long suffered under Indian occupation.

KMS report added that the occupation forces' atrocities claimed the lives of two Kashmiris in custody, while also leaving one woman without a husband and three children without parents.

During the month, Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group and notorious agencies such as Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency, arrested 840 civilians, mostly political activists, youth, traders and students. Several detainees were booked under black laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), designed to silence dissent and prolong illegal detentions.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

10 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

12 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

12 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

12 hours ago
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

12 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

13 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

14 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

16 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan