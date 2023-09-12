Indian forces martyr 68 Kashmiris in IIOJK this year: KMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian forces during their continued state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred 68 Kashmiris this year in a bid to break their resolve for securing the UN-pledged right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian forces martyred the youth in several cordon and search operations across the region this year. The number of custodial killings was thirteen.

Moreover, 2900 people including women, Hurriyet leaders, activists, businessmen, and youth were arrested under black laws during the period.

After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, Indian forces including the army, Central Reserve Police Force, and Border Security Force used the latest war weapons and technology against the defenseless people of Jammu and Kashmir to silence their voice for the right to self-determination.

Kashmiris of every age and gender are being mercilessly killed, tortured & humiliated for demanding their right to self-determination. The presence of one million Indian troops has made the occupied territory the most militarized zone in the world.