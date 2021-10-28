UrduPoint.com

Indian Forces Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth, Javed Ahmad, during a cordon and search operation in Cherdari area of the district.

Meanwhile, India's notorious agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search at 17 places targeting houses of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists and leaders in Islamabad, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar and Jammu districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

