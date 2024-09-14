Open Menu

Indian Forces Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Indian forces martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by the troops in a staged encounter during a cordon and search operation in the Keeri area of the district on early Saturday morning.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Kisthwar, Udhampur, Rajouir, Poonch and Kathua districts.

