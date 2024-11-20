Indian forces martyred 922 children over 36 years in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Indian forces have martyred 922 children in occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past 36 years, as part of ongoing state terrorism and gross human rights violations.

According to a report by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service , released on World Children’s Day, today, children remain the most vulnerable victims of India’s illegal occupation and military oppression in the territory. The report highlighted that these 922 children are among the 96,382 people martyred by Indian army, paramilitary forces and police from January 1, 1989, to date.

The report revealed that the killing of civilians by Indian forces has left 107,974 children orphaned in IIOJK. It also documented the severe injuries inflicted on thousands of children, including schoolboys and girls, from pellet guns fired by Indian forces at funeral processions and peaceful protesters. Among the victims, several children have been permanently blinded or partially lost their eyesight, such as 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 4-year-old Zuhra Majeed, 8-year-old Asif Rashid, 8-year-old Owais Ahmad, 10-year-old Asif Ahmad Sheikh, and 13-year-old Mir Arafat.

The report further noted that a large number of schoolboys are among the thousands of Kashmiris arrested since August 2019, when India abrogated IIOJK’s special status and imposed a military and police siege.

The psychological trauma inflicted on Kashmiri children is immense. Many have witnessed the brutal killing of loved ones, leaving lasting scars on their physical and mental health. The detention of over three dozen mothers, including prominent figures like Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, and Fehmeeda Sofi, has left their children in prolonged anguish and stress, awaiting their release.

The report urged the United Nations and the global community to recognize and address the plight of Kashmiri children. It called for immediate pressure on India and its Hindutva-driven military establishment to fulfill international obligations for the protection of children’s rights in IIOJK.

Marking World Children’s Day, the report emphasized the need for conscientious voices worldwide to stand up for the rights of Kashmiri children and demand an end to their suffering under Indian occupation.