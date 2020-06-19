(@fidahassanain)

Death toll reached to four in recent incident of state sponsored terrorism in Occupied valley of Kashmir.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youths in Pulwama district, taking the number of martyred youth in the territory to four since yesterday, the sources said here on Friday.

It was fresh act of state terrorism against Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

According to the reports, the troops martyred two youths inside a mosque during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

The Indian troops killed one youth in the same area while another was killed in Shopian district at Bandpawa area. The operation in Pampore was going on when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the troops continued violent military operations in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts.

Indian police and troops also used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters in the area.