UrduPoint.com

Indian Forces Must Stop Their Inhuman Actions, Barbarianism In Occupied Kashmir: VC SMIU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Indian forces must stop their inhuman actions, barbarianism in occupied Kashmir: VC SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah-Sindh Madressatul islam University, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai that India has forcefully occupied the land of Kashmir and Indian forces must stop their inhuman actions and barbarianism in occupied Kashmir.

Indian atrocities continued in Kashmir every day, he expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor demanded that occupied Kashmir must be given its freedom according to the UNO resolutions, VC added.

Dr. Sahrai said the world community, academia, intellectuals, world leaders, artists, human rights organizations and people of other professions must raise their voice against Indian occupation of Kashmir and bitter violation of human rights in it by the Indian forces and also for freedom the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

12 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

20 minutes ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.