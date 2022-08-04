Indian forces must stop their inhuman actions, barbarianism in occupied Kashmir: VC SMIU

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah-Sindh Madressatul islam University, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai that India has forcefully occupied the land of Kashmir and Indian forces must stop their inhuman actions and barbarianism in occupied Kashmir.

Indian atrocities continued in Kashmir every day, he expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor demanded that occupied Kashmir must be given its freedom according to the UNO resolutions, VC added.

Dr. Sahrai said the world community, academia, intellectuals, world leaders, artists, human rights organizations and people of other professions must raise their voice against Indian occupation of Kashmir and bitter violation of human rights in it by the Indian forces and also for freedom the Kashmiri people.