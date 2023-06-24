Indian forces open indiscriminate fire on innocent shepherds in Sattwal Sector along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indian forces on Saturday morning opened indiscriminate fire on innocent shepherds in Sattwal Sector along the line of control as a result of which, one civilian embraced shahadat and two others got critically injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, "Today, at 1155 hours, Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector." The military's media wing said that driven by a newly found geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

While a strong protest was being launched with India and Pakistan reserved the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiris' lives in the LoC belt.

"Indian side is reminded to respect basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands," the ISPR said.