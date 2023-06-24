Open Menu

Indian Forces Open Indiscriminate Fire On Innocent Shepherds In Sattwal Sector Along LoC

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Indian forces open indiscriminate fire on innocent shepherds in Sattwal Sector along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indian forces on Saturday morning opened indiscriminate fire on innocent shepherds in Sattwal Sector along the line of control as a result of which, one civilian embraced shahadat and two others got critically injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, "Today, at 1155 hours, Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector." The military's media wing said that driven by a newly found geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

While a strong protest was being launched with India and Pakistan reserved the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiris' lives in the LoC belt.

"Indian side is reminded to respect basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Fire Protest Army Line Of Control ISPR Media

Recent Stories

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

18 minutes ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

30 minutes ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

58 minutes ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

1 hour ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

3 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

3 hours ago
Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

4 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

4 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

4 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan