UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Particularly Targeting Kashmiri Youth In IOJ&K: FO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:35 PM

Indian forces particularly targeting Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says that only in April, 29 innocent Kashmiris were martyred including seven since the onset of Ramadan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said that Indian forces are particularly targeting Kashmiri youth in the Occupied Kashmir under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

In her opening remarks during her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, she said in April alone 29 innocent Kashmiris were martyred, including seven since the onset of Ramadan.

She said harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under the notorious and unlawful acts. She said the Indian occupied forces are completely allowed to operate with impunity in the Occupied Kashmir under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

The Spokesperson called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all acts of deliberate ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. She also urged the Indian side to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Aisha Farooq said Pakistan categorically rejects Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and unfounded claims of targeting launch pads across the Line of Control. She said these repeated Indian allegations are aimed at diverting world attention from India's state terrorism and the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir World Foreign Office United Nations April Media All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

33 seconds ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

19 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

19 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

19 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.