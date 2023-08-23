Indian forces' personnel arrest a dozen youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Indian forces' personnel have arrested a dozen youths in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and police personnel arrested eleven persons Syed Azharul Haq, Muhammad Rafiq Hajam, Asif Ahmed Khan, Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, Talib Ahmed Shah, Ahmed Hayat Mir, Bilal Ahmed Ganai, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Bazil Ahmed Mir, Abdul Majeed Kumar and Aftab Hussain Shah from various parts of Kupwara district.

They have been booked under black laws Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS-PIT) in fake cases.

Indian troops arrested another youth during a cordon and search operation in the Nazninpura area of the Shopian district.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth identified as Zakir Ahmed Thekri drowned after he accidentally slipped in Sindh Nallah in Mammer area of Ganderbal district.