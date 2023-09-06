Indian forces' personnel continue CASOs in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continue their cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops and paramilitary personnel continue their cordon and search operations on the third consecutive day, today, in different areas of the Reasi district. Earlier, one youth was martyred by the troops in the Gali Sohab area of the district on Monday, KMS reported.

Indian troops during a search operation destroyed a sitting place of nomads and seized two blankets, food and other items in the Paribag area of the Kishtwar district.

The Indian forces' personnel are also carrying out cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Islamabad, Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal, Samba and Doda districts.

Meanwhile, Indian police during a house raid arrested an innocent youth in the Natipora area of Srinagar city.