Open Menu

Indian Forces' Personnel Continue CASOs In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Indian forces' personnel continue CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continue their cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops and paramilitary personnel continue their cordon and search operations on the third consecutive day, today, in different areas of the Reasi district. Earlier, one youth was martyred by the troops in the Gali Sohab area of the district on Monday, KMS reported.

Indian troops during a search operation destroyed a sitting place of nomads and seized two blankets, food and other items in the Paribag area of the Kishtwar district.

The Indian forces' personnel are also carrying out cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Islamabad, Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal, Samba and Doda districts.

Meanwhile, Indian police during a house raid arrested an innocent youth in the Natipora area of Srinagar city.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Jammu Srinagar Samba Bank Limited

Recent Stories

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

18 minutes ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

41 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

56 minutes ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

4 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

11 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

11 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

11 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan