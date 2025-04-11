Indian forces raid, search houses of THK leaders in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Indian forces raided the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and

Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police raided and searched the house of jailed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Bashir Ahmed Butt alias Peer Saifullah in Zadoora area of Pulwama.

Peer Saifullah is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

Police also raided the house of another Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Laya in Bararmulla.