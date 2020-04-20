UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Raid The House Of Ummat-e-Islami Leader In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Indian forces raid the house of Ummat-e-Islami leader in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian forces personnel on Monday raided the house of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami General Secretary, Waheed Ahmad Khan in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

One of his younger brother had joined the mujahideen's camp in 2018 and another has been in jail for the last seven months.

Waheed Ahmad Khan has also been in jail for over six months in post August scenario when the Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Ummat Islami, Qazi Yasir in a statement in Srinagar condemned the harassment of the family of Waheed Ahmad Khan by Indian forces

