Indian Forces Raided Civil Society, Destroyed 657 Houses During 2020, Says LFOVK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Indian occupied forces conducted 312 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and Cordon and Destroy Operations (CADOs) resulted in 124 encounters in which 232 freedom fighters embraced martyrdom during the year.

Such annual report was prepared by the Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) on human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which covers the period from January 1 to December 30, 2020, Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to the report, the Indian forces destroyed 657 houses during such operations.

The martyrs included 65 civilians, 232 freedom fighters while 177 Indian forces were also killed.

However, for IIOJK, 2020 year added more complications and saw no letup in atrocities committed by the Indian occupying forces, report stated.

The Indian forces launched broad-day inhuman attacks on Kashmir's civil society, raiding residencies and offices of human rights defenders, journalists and civil society organizations, it added. The year witnessed 65 extra judicial killings of civilians.

