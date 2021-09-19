Indian forces torturing youth to suppress freedom sentiments: Behl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF) Devinder Singh Behl has said that the Indian forces were torturing and harassing the Kashmiri youth to prevent them from spearheading the freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Devinder Singh Behl said that Kashmiris were struggling for their rights, which had given to by the United Nations and the international community, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the people of Kashmir would continue their peaceful struggle till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolutions.

The APHC leader emphasized India to give up its intransigence on Kashmir and come forward to settle the Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented tripartite dialogue between Pakistan, India and the true representatives of the Kashmiris.

Devinder Singh Behl said that Pakistan always advocated Kashmiris internationally and wanted a peaceful solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute, but India's rigidness was the biggest obstacle in the peaceful and amicable settlement of the dispute.

He appealed to the United Nations and global community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.