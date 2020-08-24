UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Trample Human Rights In IIOJK: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that Indian forces have grossly trampled human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) depriving and denying the people of the Valley access to basic facilities and have turned IIOJK into an open jail

He expressed these views during a meeting with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), said a press release.

He said that Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution to the long-standing issue through a peaceful and negotiated manner as per UN resolutions.

He said that Pakistan believes in peace and wants to settle the outstanding issues through a peaceful dialogue while ensuring respect for human rights. He said that the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir call upon the world bodies to take cognizance of the prevailing human rights situation.

He said that the Indian government has unilaterally changed the constitutional status of IIOJ&K and opened up a new flood gate of atrocities and barbarism in occupied areas.

He also drew attention of the IPU president towards Indian ceasefire and noted that continuous lockdown of the valley is violation of international covenants and other treaties.

Dr Yusuf said that the Indian government was getting isolated and voices were rising from within India and across the world. He termed the IPU an important multilateral platform that can play a significant role in protecting the human rights of the people IOK and ensure a durable solution as per aspirations of the people of IIOJ&K as per UNSC resolutions.

Regarding Afghan peace process, the Dr Yusuf said that Pakistan continues to support an Afghan owned and Afghan led solution. He emphasized that durable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and negotiations. He said that Pakistan has suffered immensely due to instability in the region and we intend to support all efforts aimed at promoting regional peace.

The President of the IPU termed her visit to Pakistan a fascinating and memorable one. She underlined that Pakistan is an active and dynamic member of the forum. She called for more collaboration between IPU and Pakistan to promote more understanding.

