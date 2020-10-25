UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Turn IIOJK Into A Prison Cell: Mishaal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

Indian forces turn IIOJK into a prison cell: Mishaal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization here on Sunday said that India was massacring Kashmiris and turned the life of people into a prison cell in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing at the inaugural function of 'Azadi-e- Kashmir Ten Pin Bowling' championship at Jinnah Park, Mashal said that Kashmiris were surrounded by Indian Occupied forces but the people in the held valley were continuing their struggle for independence.

"Tyranny is on the rise, but the Kashmiri people's stability has not faltered," she added.

She said that India had kept thousands of prisoners in jails who were peacefully fighting for their right to freedom and they were being subjected to the worst kind of torture, adding that sacrifices of Kashmir would not go in vain and very soon they would get freedom from Indian clutches.

Kashmiris must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination granted to them under the UN resolutions, she demanded.

On the first day of the event, men's and women's singles competitions were held.

The finals would be played on October 30.

