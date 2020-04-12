UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Turn Kashmir Into A Killing Field

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

Indian forces turn Kashmir into a killing field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leader and senior vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Sunday expressed grave concern over the stepped up human rights violations and wanton killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

"The trigger happy Indian occupation forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley have turned the restive region into a killing field where innocent civilians are being killed ruthlessly day in and day out," the JKNF leader said in a statement issue here.

Referring to recent incidents of Indian state terrorism Altaf Hussain Wani said, "the killing of Kashmiri youths has become a new norm for occupation forces who enjoy a culture of impunity under various black laws enforced in the disputed territory".

He pointed out that the exemption from prosecution provided to military personnel under a regime of black laws was a major source of rampant rights violations in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing the incidents of violence and vandalizing of public properties by the Indian occupation forces Wani said, "The people of Kashmir who have endured seven-month long suffocating military siege and information blockade are now being subjected to collective punishment by India".

At a time when civilized world is hectically engaged in a war against COVID-19 he berated that the so-called world's largest democracy (India) was remorselessly hatching conspiracy to subjugate Kashmiris who have rejected the India's imperialistic agenda and its nefarious scheme aimed at reducing Muslims into a minority.

Wani thanked Pakistan for highlighting the plight of Kashmiris at the UN human rights council saying that it was high time that the world should take effective notice of the situation and help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.

