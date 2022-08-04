Indian forces using sexual violence against women, punishment as war weapon in IIOJ&K: APHC leader

The Member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Hussain Tayyab said on Thursday that Indian forces were using sexual violence, rape and molestation against women and children as weapon of war in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Hussain Tayyab said on Thursday that Indian forces were using sexual violence, rape and molestation against women and children as weapon of war in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

To suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiries in IIOJ&K, he said Indian occupation forces were also involved in collective punishment and forced disappearance of the oppressed Kashmiris since 1947.

Citing reports, he said over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces since 1989 and 7,200 people murdered in the custody of Indian army. Nearly 11,000 women were raped by Indian soldiers and over 110,000 children orphaned and about 23,000 women made widows by the Indian army, he added.

He said more than 162,000 Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture by Indian occupation forces, which include stripping naked, beatings with iron rods, heavy roller treatment, electrocution, hanging from ceiling, burning of the body with iron rods, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, sexualized torture including rape, molestation and sodomy.

He said India was reluctant to carry out a forensic investigation of over 7,000 unmarked mass graves in IIOJ&K.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), he said life has become a nightmare for the oppressed Kashmiris, who were passing through endless human rights abuses including forced abduction, sexual violence against women and children besides state-terrorism since 1947.

"Indian occupation forces intensified state terrorism in IIOJ&K after the abolishment of its special status in a bid to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris but completely failed.

He said over nine lakh Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror in IIOJ&K and jailed senior Kashmiri leadership in fake cases besides deprived Kashmiris of all constitutional rights and liberties.

Praising the courage and steadfastness of the great Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, who were handed down life term imprisonment by the Indian court in a fake case, the APHC leader said that freedom movement in the held valley could not be stopped through such illegal actions.

He said thousands of innocent Kashmiris were extra- judiciary killed including great freedom fighter Burran Wani Shaheed in 'fake encounters' in IIOJK. The last rituals including mass funeral of the great Kashmiri leader, Ali Gilani were not allowed, thus exposing India's tyranny and disregards for minorities." He said clampdown on media, internet and suppression of peaceful protests besides abduction and torture of young Kashmiris continued in the held valley where people confined at homes on eve of the Kashmir Exploitation Day.

The APHC leader said India had imposed military siege on some 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJK where over 900,000 Indian forces were deployed with no regards for human rights.

Meanwhile, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control were all set to observe Kashmir Exploitation Day on Friday to strongly condemn the illegal revoking of the special status of IIOJ&K by India.

From Chtral to D I Khan and Waziristan to Kohistan, the people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmiris on bothside of Line of Control have planned protest rallies and walks to condemn the illegal abolishment of the special status of IIOJ&K by fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019.

The transporters, wagons and rickshaws unions would take out protest rallies from general bus stand at Peshawar and would culminate at Press Club after marching on GT Road.

The civil society including lawyers, politicians and students would take out rallies in front of Peshawar Press Club to deplore the Indian illegal acts of August 5, 2019.

The protestors would raise placards and banners on Kashmir Exploitation Day and would demands United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.