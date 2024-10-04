Open Menu

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Visit Pakistan For SCO Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting  

Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirms Jaishankar will be traveling to Pakistan for  SCO meeting due to take place on Oct 15 and 16

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Pakistan to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Jaishankar would be traveling to Pakistan for the SCO meeting.

The official sources in Pakistan also confirmed Jaishankar’s visit.

The SCO summit will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that comprehensive arrangements are being made for the hosting of SCO Summit in Islamabad.

While addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minsiter pointed out Pakistan is hosting such a mega event after many decades which is an honour for the country. He mentioned that the heads of government from the member countries will attend the conference.

The Information Minister said Pakistan is securing successes on the foreign policy front under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the visits of foreign delegations to the country is a manifestation of it.

He said the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister remained successful which will help promote bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields. He said Malaysia has expressed interest to import rice and meat from Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar said a Saudi high level delegation is also visiting Pakistan in the next few days.

Alluding to the improved economic indicators, the Information Minister said the world institutions and leaders are also recognizing the fact and it is also for the opposition to accept it.

He said improving the lives of common man is the priority of the government.

