Indian Foreign Minister’s Participation In SCO Summit A Positive Sign For Bilateral Relations: Irfan Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui has termed the announcement of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as a positive development for the bilateral relations between Pakistan and India.

In a statement posted on his social media account on platform 'X' on Saturday, the senior PML-N leader said the presence of the Indian foreign minister at the summit holds promise for easing tensions between the two neighboring countries.

However, Senator Siddiqui expressed concerns regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party’s approach toward this diplomatic event.

He criticized PTI for extending an invitation to only the Indian foreign minister, among all SCO leaders, to participate in its protest demonstrations. Senator Siddiqui further remarked that PTI should showcase its ‘remarkable achievements’ by taking the Indian foreign minister to visit more than 200 destroyed defense installations and memorials of martyrs, hinting at recent unrest, to solidify the ‘eternal ties’ between PTI and India.

