Indian Foreign Ministry Confirms Spotting Drone Over Embassy in Pakistan

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed on Friday that a drone was sighted over the High Commission in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on June 26

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed on Friday that a drone was sighted over the High Commission in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on June 26.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Indian government said that drones were spotted inside the compound of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, after two blasts were triggered by UAVs in the Indian Jammu Airport.

"A drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on 26th June this year. This has been taken up officially with the government of Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security," Bagchi said.

Indo-Pakistani relations has been tense for the past decades over the disputed Kashmir region with numerous stand-offs from both sides.