UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Funded Terror Organizations Club Their Resources Together To Fan Communal Violence In Pakistan: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Indian funded terror organizations club their resources together to fan communal violence in Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the Indian funded international terrorist organizations have clubbed their resources together to fan hatred and communal violence in Pakistan but the security institutions, government and people were fully alive to foil such nefarious designs.

Talking to media he said India was pouring huge funds to defame Pakistan with the sole aim to destroy it on the pattern of Iraq, Libya and Yemen. Indeed country's armed forces were fully alive to meet the challenge. The nation, security institutions and were in consensus to defeat the menace of terrorism. The national security institutions were committed to bring the assassinators of innocent coalminers to the book by tracking them.

A delegation of noted Ulema would visit Quetta to express solidarity with Hazara community, who were protesting the coldblooded massacre of their fellow coalminers in Mach, Balochistan by the terrorists the other day.

The murder of innocent mineworkers was the murder of the entire country.

The government was committed to nab and punish the culprits of the heinous crime, he said. He urged the international community to take notice of persistent Indian conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan to destabilize it.

"The country has sacrificed over 80,000 lives for achieving peace in the country. Nation owes armed forces for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the country."Responding to a question, he said the nabbed culprits, who vandalized Hindu shrine near Karak the other day would not go scot free. Country's Ulema were in consensus regarding protecting the rights of minorities.

To another question, he said Interfaith Harmony Councils were being established at country's Union Council level.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Terrorist Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta National Accountability Bureau Yemen Iraq Visit Libya Middle East Karak Media Government

Recent Stories

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

37 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

46 minutes ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

1 hour ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

1 hour ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.