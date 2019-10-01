UrduPoint.com
Indian Funding Proofs To MQM London Surface

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:26 PM

The proofs of Indian funding to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London to create unrest in Sindh and attack on state institutions in Pakistan have come to fore, media reports say

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) The proofs of Indian funding to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London to create unrest in Sindh and attack on state institutions in Pakistan have come to fore, media reports say.

The proofs that have also been collected by the Pakistani officials show heavy funding by Indian authorities to MQM London and other logistical support to threaten peace in Pakistan and harmony in Pakistan.

“ £50,000 were being funded to MQM London by Indian government,” the proofs suggested. According to media reports, UK government has also provided all evidence related to Indian funding to MQM London to Pakistan authorities and also provided money trail.

“The money initially was being sent to UAE and from UAE to UK in MQM London’s account,” media reports reveal.

The sources said that the funding was meant to use to provide support to those who are involved in giving shelter to RAW agents and other anti-state actors to create unrest in the country, especially in Sindh.

The sources said that the UK government also supported Pakistan in collecting all these evidences and tracing out the money trail to MQM London. The sources also said that former Singh Governor Ishratul Ebad and others were ready to become approvers in the money laundering case, and there would be an important development in this regard.

Three persons, they said, could become approvers after which Altaf Hussain, the MQM Chief, would also be brought to justice. It may be mentioned here that MQM Chief Altaf Hussain was arrested by Scotland Yard and held accountable for his role at least for twice.

