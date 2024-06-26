Open Menu

Indian Funding TTP, BLA For Terrorism Inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Ziaullah Langau reveals that security forces have arrested two militant commanders — Nasrullah aka Maulvi Mansoor from TTP and Idrees aka Irshad.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau disclosed that India is the Primary supporter of banned organizations Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Ziaullah Langau revealed that security forces had arrested two militant commanders — Nasrullah aka Maulvi Mansoor from TTP and Idrees aka Irshad. He then presented a recorded statement from Nasrullah.

He made this disclosure while addressing a press conference in Quetta on Wednesday.

“The world community must know that India is behind terrorists’ activities,” said the minister, pointing out that while the TTP wanted to establish an Islamic system, the BLA opposed their ideologies.

“This alliance shows that both have the same financer who is exploiting them from different angles and ways,” said Langua.

He said that Raw is behind funding of these banned outfits.

Nasrullah also mentioned serving as an “emir” in the TTP’s defense commission since 2023 and working with a BLA member in January. He recounted relocating to Afghanistan’s Paktika province during Operation Zarb-i-Azb and detailed his involvement in terrorist activities, including attacks on various Pakistan Army checkposts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Langau, Nasrullah was a core committee member of the TTP and part of its defense commission. In his video statement, Nasrullah disclosed that he was from South Waziristan’s Sararogha tehsil and had initially operated under Baitullah Mehsud before joining the TTP in 2007.

