Indian Girl Uses Twitter To Find "life Partner For Mother"

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) An Indian girl's tweet regarding search of a life-partner went viral on Social media.

Aaastha Verma made a picture with her mother sitting next to her with a message that she has been looking for a 50 year old man for her mother. Vegetarian, non-drinker and well-established, the girl said on her twitter account. Aaasta Verma's tweet is very different because she said nothing about herself but said that she was looking for a partner for her mother.

"Lookinig for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother. Vegetarian, non-drinker and well-established," she tweeted with hashtage of Groomhunting.

The people gave huge response to Aaashta verma's tweet with different views.

Some said they were going to make it status of thier whatsapp and some offered good wishes for her and her mother, terming it a different and good use of twitter.

Another user said that if there was any chance for a person who is less than 50 years of age.

Commenting on her tweet, another user said that he had a man whose age is 50 to 55 but he never married.

It may be mentioned here that many relations are built through the social networking sites and many are broken but the use of twitter for this purpose may be very helpful in building long lasting relations and good relations.