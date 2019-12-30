Indian govt amends Army Act, extends age limit for serving generals

(@fidahassanain)

According to Indian media reports, General Rawat—the chief of Indian Army who is due to get retired on Dec 31, will be made Chief of Defence Staff.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) Unlike Pakistan, Indian government has amended its Executive Order Army Act, 1950, to pave way for incumbent Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat for his appointment as “Chief of Defence Staff,”.

The government has changed the service rules of Army Act, 1950 and the age limit for retirement of army generals has also been increased to 65 years.

“After new amendment in Indian Army Act, General Bipin Rawat—the chief of army staff of Indian army, will become the first Chief of Defence in India,” reported the local media here on Monday.

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat was due to be retired on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. However, after new amendment, he would be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff. In addition to that, the officers of general rank would be able to serve their army till the age of 65 years.

Pakistan which has one of the strongest army in world has been facing many political and legal hurdles in smooth amendment in Army Act to strengthen Pakistan Army. However, in all circumstances and political delays, Pakistan Army is ready for the defence and protection of the homeland.