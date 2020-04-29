Indian govt badly exposed being reentered into list: Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minority Affairs, Ijaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minority Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that once again the Indian government badly exposed being reentered into its list of 'Country of Particular Concern' because of the Modi government's policies and treatment towards the Muslim population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minority Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that once again the Indian government badly exposed being reentered into its list of 'Country of Particular Concern' because of the Modi government's policies and treatment towards the Muslim population.

In a news statement regarding United States (US) Commission's annual report on International Religious Freedom, Augustine said that "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act(CAA) in India potentially exposes millions of Muslims to detention, deportation, and statelessness.

The minister said the Modi government policies in recent months targeted Muslim population in particular, the report featured various BJP leader's hateful comments against minority population.

He also endorsed to impose targeted sanction on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by religious freedom violations.

The minister said that on the other side the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner appreciated Pakistan's efforts "One of the things that has been important for us with Pakistan is that the government has been willing to engage in dialogue about how religious freedom concerns can be addressed."The PTI government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of minorities and to raise living standardof religious minorities to perform their proactive role in the development of country, he concluded.