Indian govt creating hurdles for Sikh Yatrees to visit Kartarpur corridor: Sikh Leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Member Punjab Assembly, PTI Mahindar Pal Singh Tuesday expressed his disappointment over the hurdles created by Indian government for Sikh Yatrees to visit newly inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that Indian government is continuously creating hurdles in their visits to Kartarpur corridor and Sikh community from all over the world is thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for this initiative.

He said the Indian government is in a quandary, displeased with the opening of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community and started doing negative propaganda against Pakistan.

PTI leader said Indian government is spreading negative propaganda against the corridor but such propaganda would not affect the love and affection of Sikh community with the Holy Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak and with Pakistan.

The world is surprised over the timely completion of the corridor, he added.

He said the Sikh community across the world has respect for the Pakistani government over this decision, adding, but Indian Prime Minister from the day first has never accepted Sikh community and the decision of Kartarpur corridor.

Pakistan is fully sincere and pursuing a positive approach and Indian government should express same level of sincerity, he urged.

Indian government should allow the Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy shrine without any hurdle, he said.

The minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom but unfortunately Indian minorities are living in an environment of fear, he mentioned.

He said some Indian politicians have been conspiring against Sikh community and Kartarpur corridor but the fact is that nothing can stop Sikh community to visit their shrine in Kartarpur .

He said there is no alternative of the gift that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given to Sikh yatrees, adding, even India could not give such gifts to Sikhs.

The soft image of Pakistan has been promoted in front of the world whereas India is continuously been criticized for its atrocities, he added.

India will have to face consequence for what it is doing with Indian minorities and innocent people of Indian Held Kashmir, Sikh Leader says.

He explained the difficulties faced by Sikh community that the Youth of Sikh is totally restricted not to visit Pakistan as they can be inspired by the hospitality and love of Pakistan so Modi government is fully confused and scared about youth visit.

He said Pakistan's positive development is that the visit of Sikh pilgrims would be visa-free and only a valid identity card would be needed for entering into Pakistan but on the other side India creating hurdles for the registration of yatrees and using delaying tactics for their visits.

He said India was assured that Pakistan would never open its door for Yatrees but after successful completion and inauguration of Kartarpur corridor they become more aggressive for Sikh community in India and started negative planning against them.

He said they all Sikh Community are thankful to Pakistan as it has constructed a state of the art corridor for them and this project is an opportunity to melt ice between India and Pakistan.