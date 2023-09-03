Indian govt denounced for depriving Kashmiris of their democratic rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has denounced the Modi-led fascist Indian government for depriving the Kashmiri people of their democratic rights.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir addressing party workers in the Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said, "The territory must get its elected government without any further delay to put an end to bureaucratic rule," said a press release issued here on Sunday.

"People are confronted with tremendous hardships, there is no accountability in the administration. No one is ready to hear or address public issues. But in response the government is trying to satisfy people only by hollow promises and tall claims with regard to development and prosperity, which is nowhere to be seen," he maintained.

He also urged the relevant authorities to respect the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and restore its statehood and democratic process.