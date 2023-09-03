Open Menu

Indian Govt Denounced For Depriving Kashmiris Of Their Democratic Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Indian govt denounced for depriving Kashmiris of their democratic rights

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has denounced the Modi-led fascist Indian government for depriving the Kashmiri people of their democratic rights.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir addressing party workers in the Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said, "The territory must get its elected government without any further delay to put an end to bureaucratic rule," said a press release issued here on Sunday.

"People are confronted with tremendous hardships, there is no accountability in the administration. No one is ready to hear or address public issues. But in response the government is trying to satisfy people only by hollow promises and tall claims with regard to development and prosperity, which is nowhere to be seen," he maintained.

He also urged the relevant authorities to respect the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and restore its statehood and democratic process.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Jammu Congress Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

4 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

5 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan