Indian Govt Exploiting Coronavirus Outbreak To Inflame Tensions: Arundhati Roy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:31 PM

Indian govt exploiting coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions: Arundhati Roy

Renowned Indian novelist and political activist, Arundhati Roy, comparing the BJP government in India with Nazis, said the Indian government was exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between the Hindus and the Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned Indian novelist and political activist, Arundhati Roy, comparing the BJP government in India with Nazis, said the Indian government was exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between the Hindus and the Muslims.

In an interview with the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), she said the strategy employed by Modi-led Hindu nationalist government would "dovetail with this illness to create something which the world should really keep its eyes on", ptv news reported on Saturday.

"The situation is approaching genocidal," she warned, adding that the coronavirus pandemic was putting India's fault lines on full display.

"I think what has happened is COVID-19 has exposed things about India that all of us knew," said Roy. "We are suffering, not just from COVID, but from a crisis of hatred, from a crisis of hunger."

