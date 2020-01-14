Indian govt facing reactions by introducing CAA: Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said the Modi's government was facing hard reactions of people by introducing Citizen Amendment Act.

Talking to ptv, he said people and students of different educational institutions including Jawahir lal Nehru University had rejected the biased law and were holding protests against it in different cities in India.

Several chief ministers in India had refused to accept this draconian law, adding editorials were being written in different newspapers against the Act.

He said innocent people of occupied Kashmir were facing atrocities of the Indian forces which were violating the human rights openly in the Indian Occupied valley.