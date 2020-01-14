UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Govt Facing Reactions By Introducing CAA: Imam

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Indian govt facing reactions by introducing CAA: Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said the Modi's government was facing hard reactions of people by introducing Citizen Amendment Act.

Talking to ptv, he said people and students of different educational institutions including Jawahir lal Nehru University had rejected the biased law and were holding protests against it in different cities in India.

Several chief ministers in India had refused to accept this draconian law, adding editorials were being written in different newspapers against the Act.

He said innocent people of occupied Kashmir were facing atrocities of the Indian forces which were violating the human rights openly in the Indian Occupied valley.

Related Topics

India Government PTV

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

5 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

5 minutes ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

20 minutes ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

50 minutes ago

Libyan strongman Haftar delays signing ceasefire a ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.