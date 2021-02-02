Indian govt gets blocked 250 Twitter accounts over farmers' protest

Human rights activist Ahmer Khan Monday said at least a dozen prominent Twitter accounts mostly critical of India's government had been blocked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Human rights activist Ahmer Khan Monday said at least a dozen prominent Twitter accounts mostly critical of India's government had been blocked.

Ahmer Khan, in a tweet, said India had asked Titter to block 250 accounts. "All these accounts have been criticizing government over farmers' protest," he added.