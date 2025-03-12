Indian Govt imposes ban on IIJ&K-based  two Islamic Outfits

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Mar, 2025) The Government of India on Tuesday imposed ban on two Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)-based Islamic outfits – Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), said a report received here from across the Line of control (LoC).

"The Indian Government imposed a ban on these two outfits for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967", the report said.

"The J& K Awami Action Committee is said to be helmed by Mir Waiz of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen by Masroor Abbas Ansari", the report underlined.

"Notification issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reads members of the AAC and JKIM were involved in espousing terror activities and anti-India propaganda in J&K", the report added.

APP/ ahr/378