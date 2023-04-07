Close
Indian Govt Playing With Lives Of Kashmiri Political Detainees: Masarat Alam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman (APHV) Masarat Alam Butt has said that the Indian government is playing with the lives of the Kashmiri political detainees.

He said that the detainees were being tortured even in the holy month of Ramazan.

In his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Masarat Alam Butt deplored that India was targeting citizens and detainees of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in various ways, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

He said that a few months ago, the Indian government had changed the security arrangements of the prisoners in Indian jails due to which the prisoners are living in an extremely dangerous environment. The situation had become very dangerous even on the occasion of visiting the courts, a prisoner could be targeted anywhere, he added.

The APHC Chairman said in recent days, the known prisoner of Bandipora, Talib Lali, was distributing sehri when the local miscreants threw hot oil on him, burning his body and face. There was a possibility of more such attacks, he lamented.

Masarat Alam Butt said three of Talib Lali cases were pending in the local court of Bandipora district, but he was not presented there, adding, similarly, other prisoners had not been shifted to the jails of IIOJK and were not produced in courts.

He said, in New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail, Kashmiri detainees were being kept with criminal prisoners and added that ordinary Delhi Police were taking them to court, where they were attacked by evil Hindus.

He appealed to international human rights organisations for taking immediate notice of the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in India and the held valley.

