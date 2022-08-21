UrduPoint.com

Indian Govt Suspends Passport Of Muhammad Farooq Dar's Spouse

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Indian govt suspends passport of Muhammad Farooq Dar's spouse

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 20 (APP):In yet another coward vindictive action of state terrorism against the Muslims in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, the Modi government has suspended the passport of Mrs. Assabah ul Arjuman Khan, the spouse of the incarcerated Kashmiri leader Muhammad Farooq Dar, says a report across the line of control on Saturday.

"Delhi's installed puppet IIOJK State government had dismissed Assbah from office of the State Rural Development Department where she was serving as a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) approved senior officer since last 12 years, under fake and fabricated charges – but merely because of the wife of an illustrious Kashmir freedom movement leader and supreme commander of the JKLF (R) Farooq Dar, currently languishing in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail since past 06 years, the report said adding that passport No:( P8578620 ) of the innocent victimized Kashmiri Muslim lady has been suspended under fake and concocted charges alleging her to be 30/Sec 10. (3) (C ) / Security Threat to India.

"Regional Passport Office in occupied Srinagar has asked Ms Khan to surrender her passport before 16th September, 2022, said the report adding "this is a state of Vindictive politics of Fascist Right Wing BJP-led Government of Narendra Modi where they want to target kith and kin of freedom fighters of Kashmir.

"Mrs. Khan is being targeted for being wife of a man who declined to join mainstream politics when state through its SSP Imtiyaz Hussain had tried to bring Mohammad Farooq into mainstream politics in August 2017, according to the report.

"Dar has been charged of fake money laundering case and is languishing in Tihar Jail since 23rd July, 2017. Pertinent to mention here Tihar jail authorities had directed criminals languishing there to kill Farooq Ahmad Dar as no action would be taken against them," the report revealed. " Recently India and its occupational puppet state administration in IIOJK mulling of terminating it's 10,000 Muslim employees, terminated the services of Mrs. Assabah Khan without holding any inquiry or trial.

