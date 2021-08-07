UrduPoint.com

Indian Govt Treading Very Dangerous Path In IIOJK: Ambassador Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Indian govt treading very dangerous path in IIOJK: Ambassador Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad has said that the present Indian government was treading a very dangerous path not only within India and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also its relations with Pakistan.

"Human rights situation remains grave in the illegally occupied valley. This has been highlighted not only by the UN Secretary General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights but also by the international media and the civil society," he said while addressing a webinar organized by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo to mark Youm-e-Istehsal.

The event was attended by representatives of Japanese media, Kashmiri activists in Japan, Pakistanis living in Japan and the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association from Srinagar.

At the outset, the Ambassador briefed the participants regarding Pakistan's official position on the unfolding crisis in Indian illegally occupied valley, a press release issued by the Embassy in Tokyo on Friday said.

The Ambassador said that the Modi administration was trying to engineer a demographic change in Kashmir by issuing around one million domiciles certificates, which he said is a grave violation of the UN Charter, UNSC resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Indian forces, he said, have been continuously targeting the civilian population along the LOC and Working Boundary. During last year alone, India committed more than 2000 ceasefire violations.

Prof. Nawaz Ali, who is an academic and regional expert, spoke about the background and historical significance of August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated in IIOJK.

Rameez Makhdoomi, the spokesperson of Jammu & Kashmir Journalists Association and editor of Kashmir Media Watch joined the webinar from Srinagar.

He said that Kashmir was becoming a human tragedy and freedoms have become non-existent.

He said that just because of the internet shut down Kashmir Media Watch had to cut their staff by 75%. He said that Kashmiris have high hopes from Prime Minister Imran Khan that he will keep pressing the Indian government for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Mobarik Virk from Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) said that people in the occupied valley were practically living in a jail.

He said that Kashmir has become one of the longest unresolved tragedies in international politics.

Everybody was watching Kashmir but, sadly, nobody was choosing to speak about it, he said.

Kashmir has become a black spot on world map which the international community is ignoring because of Kashmiris' Muslim faith.

Prominent Kashmiri activist in Japan Shahid Majeed appreciated the support of Pakistani diplomatic community for Kashmiris and the Kashmir cause.

He particularly thanked Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad and Press Counsellor Farrukh Rafiq for their efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in Japan.

More Stories From Pakistan

