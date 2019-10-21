Indian Govt. willing to sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement

The Indian government has conveyed its willingness to sign the Kartarpur Corridor agreement on October 23 three weeks ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib, says in media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) The Indian government has conveyed its willingness to sign the Kartarpur Corridor agreement on October 23 three weeks ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib, says in media reports.In a statement on Monday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi took initiatives to put in place the state of art infrastructure and open the corridor for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

It stated that India also agreed over the $20 per pilgrim fee proposed by Pakistan.

However, India urged Pakistan to reconsider "its insistence to levy service fee on pilgrims" and said it would be "ready to amend the agreement accordingly at any time.Pakistan handed the final draft of the proposed bilateral agreement to India on October 11.

The agreement, according to sources, will be signed either at Zero Point of Lahore's Wagah border or the Kartarpur border. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Faisal will sign the accord from Pakistan side.