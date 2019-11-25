UrduPoint.com
Indian Govt's Illegal Actions Against Kashmiris A Continuation Of BJP's Restrictive Attitude: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Indian government, violating the human rights of the people of Kashmir, were a continuation of BJP's hostile and restrictive attitude towards all its minorities, as reflected in a 113-day long clamp-down in Kashmir

The president was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Sudan, Tageldin Elhadi Eltahir, who paid farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release.

The President urged the international community to persuade India to abide by its responsibility to uphold the basic human rights of all its citizens.

He said Pakistan valued its friendship with Sudan and held the country in high esteem.

He further said that Pakistan keenly desired to enhance the existing relations with Sudan in all domains particularly collaboration in trade, defence and economic matters.

However, the current volume of bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential, he observed.

He said that the proactive measures were needed to enhance the quantum of bilateral and underscored that Pakistan could offer skilled manpower for banking, medical, textile and agriculture sectors as well as the development of infrastructure in Sudan.

The president appreciated the services of the outgoing ambassador of Sudan in furthering the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure in Pakistan and wished him well for his future assignments.

