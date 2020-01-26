UrduPoint.com
Indian Govt's Real Faced Exposed Before World: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Indian govt's real faced exposed before world: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Narendra Modi government's cruel steps in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) had exposed its real face before the world.

The international community should come forward to save 80 lakh innocent Kashmiris from atrocities of India, he said while addressing workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in different areas of constituency NA-156 here. The human rights violation by the Indian government in the Valley must be stopped as early as possible.

Qureshi vowed that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for protecting rights of innocent Kashmiris at every international forum.

The foreign minister said the world should play its role in ending curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for peaceful resolution of the issue. "Jammu and Kashmir is no more a regional issue but it has become an international problem," said Qureshi, adding "Pakistan successfully raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council after 56 years." Qureshi said he visited Saudi Arabia, Iran and America, following instructions for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said his visit to these countries remained successful. Pakistan played a role to reduce tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he added.

Pakistan wished that there should be no confrontation in the region as the region could not afford another war, he said.

Saudi Arabia was one of reliable friends of Pakistan. Similarly, Iran was also our friend and a neighbour, said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan wanted that the issues should be resolved through dialogue process.

"The whole world is appreciating Pakistan's role in promotion of peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace across the region. A peaceful region is our top priority," Qureshi said.

About corruption, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never compromise on corruption and the corrupt elements. The incumbent government has zero tolerance for corruption and the accountability process would continue without any discrimination, he reiterated.

He thanked Allah Almighty as there was not a single allegation of corruption against the incumbent government. In the past, the menace of corruption damaged the country's economy.

The FM said the international institutions acknowledged improvement in Pakistan's economy.

He said the PTI government's policies had started yielding positive results.

Earlier, the foreign minister spent a busy day in Multan. He offered Fateha for the deceased at different areas in his constituency.

