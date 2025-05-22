Indian HC Official Declared Persona Non Grata; Told To Leave In 24 Hrs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the High Commission of India here, as persona non grata for engaging in activities "inconsistent with his privileged status."
The official concerned has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours, according to a Foreign Office press release issued late Wednesday night.
In this regard, the Indian chargé d’affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey this decision.
It was stressed that none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner.
