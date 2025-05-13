Indian HC staff member declared as persona non grata

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Government of Pakistan Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status.

“The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours. The Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today for a demarche, conveying this decision,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.