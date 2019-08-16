Indian hegemonic designs a serious threat to peace: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said UN Security Council (SC) should get resolve Kashmir conundrum as pert its resolutions.In a statement issued here Friday she said Kashmiris have to decide their destiny on their own

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said UN Security Council (SC) should get resolve Kashmir conundrum as pert its resolutions.In a statement issued here Friday she said Kashmiris have to decide their destiny on their own.

UNSC should take notice of illegal acts of India in Occupied Kashmir.

She stressed that situation in Occupied Kashmir is very serious , therefore UNSC should play its role in addressing Kashmir issue as per resolutions passed by it.Maleeha Lodhi said Kashmiris have been completely disinherited and now the Indian government is planning a demographic change to take away from them their majority status in their own region.Referring to UN Secretary General statement that Jammu and Kashmir should not be altered, she said it was an important statement and Council members will be guided by that.