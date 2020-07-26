UrduPoint.com
Indian Hegemony A Wakeup Call For World Conscience: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said international community must come forward to avert Indian hegemonic designs, deterring it from usurping just right of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

"Since decades Kashmiris are waging a struggle against Indian conspiracies and subjugation. Indian inhuman acts had brought them to the brink of extinction and this is a wakeup call for international community," he said in an interview with APP.

He said fascist Narendra Modi government had poised to depriving Kashmiri people of their birth right of self-determination promised by the United Nations as he mentioned to August 05, 2019 as another 'Black Day' in the history of Kashmir.

"Military siege of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented curfew, torturing, kidnapping and killing people had made lives of people miserable," he said reiterating Pakistan's firm resolve to continue moral, diplomatic and political support of Kashmiri people.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador for the people in IoK. He raised this issue at all forums to draw world attention," Gandapur said.

He said after the government efforts, the nations that earlier avoided to comment on Kashmir issue, have started blaming India for human rights violations in IOK.

"We have achieved a lot on diplomatic front," he said and mentioned to the UN meeting on Kashmir after 50 years. International human rights watchdogs have also started realizing the gravity of Kashmir issue.

"But, this is not enough because India is ignoring their calls. The United Nations and the world community must take corrective measures to free Kashmiris from Indian yoke," he said.

The minister said through August 05, revoking of article 370 and article 35A of Indian constitution, the Modi government had blatantly violated international laws and the UNSC resolutions.

"People of Kashmir have rejected Indian government's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, to deprive them of their special status," he said. "They are fully alive to their rights and would never bow down before India.

" The Indian acts are a manifestation of Hindutva mindset and hegemonic designs and Pakistan would never step back from supporting just cause of Kashmiri people, he said. "India is the cause of unrest and terrorism in South Asia and any of its adventurism can push the region to broader confrontation," he said. He also mentioned to reports of international media exposing Indian atrocities and violation of human rights by 0.8 million occupational forces.

"The picture of three-year old boy, sitting besides dead body of his 60 years old grandfather killed by Indian security forces, speaks volumes of Indian brutality," the Minister maintained. The Minister said fascist Modi and RSS have dashed down the Indian claims of the biggest democracy in the world as well as its philosophy of secularism.

"They have converted the entire valley into a prison and people are victims to inhuman acts like curfew, communication blockage, burning houses, torture, rapes and killings," he said. He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one nation and nobody can separate from one another.

