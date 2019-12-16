UrduPoint.com
Indian Hero Even Forgot To Take A Cup Of Tea In Pakistan: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:24 PM

Indian hero even forgot to take a cup of tea in Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Director General (DG) ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said Indian film makers announcement for making film on Balakot is a dream and this can be realized only through Bollywood.DG ISPR has given a befitting reply to Indian film stars Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhusan Kumar on their announcement to make film on Balakot.Soon after the announcement DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor shared his thoughts on Twitter and described the Indian filmmakers attempt as a ‘dream that could only be fulfilled through Bollywood.""With due respect to WC Abhinandan as a soldier, yes the dream could only be fulfilled through Bollywood.

Denial of sham strike on 26 Feb and wreckage of 2 IAF jets shot by PAF on 27 Feb will haunt you despite that. Film on Balakot airstrike and Abhinandan," he wrote.These film makers had recently announced to make film on Balakot strike wherein the role of Abhinandan Varthaman will be shown as hero.DG ISPR said this dream can be fulfilled only through Bolly wood.

In reality it is not as such. Their hero even forgot to take a cup of tea in Pakistan.

