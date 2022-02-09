Indian Hijab-wearing girl spokesperson of Muslim Ummah: Ashrafi

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Prime Minister's Aide on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday termed the Indian Hijab-wearing girl Muskan Khan as spokesperson of the entire Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Aide on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday termed the Indian Hijab-wearing girl Muskan Khan as spokesperson of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the way she had defied the Hindutva mindset mob in Karnataka state had raised the morale of Muslim Ummah globally.

He said she had proved that India could not suppress the just voice of Muslims and other minorities for their legal rights through brutal attacks on them.

He, on behalf of Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah, paid tributes to Muskan Khan and her valor.

He said it was totally unfair to ban Muslim girls to wear Hijab in India. Hijab was part and parcel of the Muslim culture, he added.

Besides international human rights organizations, Ashrafi urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to come forward and play their role for the stoppage of inhuman acts against Muslims and other minorities in India.

He said minorities were being treated like third-class citizens in India for a long time that was completely against the spirit of humanism.

He also urged the Pakistani nation to express solidarity with Muslim and minorities' females of India on Friday, February 11 across the country.

He announced that from February 22 to March 2, Pakistan Ulema Council would organize 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema and Mashaikh Conventions' countrywide, however, the same event would be held in Islamabad on March 7, against the burgeoning violence of sectarianism, extremism and terrorism.

