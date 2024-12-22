Indian Hindu Pilgrims Arrive In Lahore From Chakwal
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A 71-member delegation of Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore from Chakwal after completing their religious rituals at the Katas Raj Temple.
Before their departure, Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan and President of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, Krishan Sharma, presented special gifts to the pilgrims. The Hindu pilgrims were sent off in special buses under strict security arrangements.
On Saturday evening, the Indian Hindu pilgrims performed rituals, including "Satsang" and "Deep Mala" (lighting lamps) at the Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal. As part of the ceremonies, they lit sparklers and celebrated joyfully.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the hospitality, accommodation, and medical facilities provided by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB). They praised the arrangements wholeheartedly and expressed satisfaction with the newly constructed residential complex at Katas Raj, which provided comfortable accommodations.
During the Katas Raj visit, the district administration played a key role in ensuring security and managing administrative affairs.
According to an ETPB spokesperson, the pilgrims will stay in Lahore for three days, during which they will visit the Krishna Mandir and Valmiki Mandir. After completing their visit, they will return to India on December 25.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Lahore from Chakwal2 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Academic Convocation 2019-2023 will be held on Dec 232 minutes ago
-
200 constables approved for promotion2 minutes ago
-
Inter-Futsal championship concludes2 minutes ago
-
Schedule of Early Childhood Teachers' training3 minutes ago
-
Doctors demand transparent Inquiry into staff suspensions at Nishtar, Sheikh Zayed Hospitals3 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security assured for Christmas gatherings: SP Swan Zone13 minutes ago
-
Int'l Islamic chairity organization trains 400 Pakistani students23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspected security arrangements of GKB Jalsa.23 minutes ago
-
School administration authorised to utilise expenditures32 minutes ago
-
5 dead,1350 injured in 1275 RTCs in Punjab33 minutes ago
-
Slaughterhouse inspected33 minutes ago