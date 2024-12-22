Open Menu

Indian Hindu Pilgrims Arrive In Lahore From Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A 71-member delegation of Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore from Chakwal after completing their religious rituals at the Katas Raj Temple.

Before their departure, Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan and President of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, Krishan Sharma, presented special gifts to the pilgrims. The Hindu pilgrims were sent off in special buses under strict security arrangements.

On Saturday evening, the Indian Hindu pilgrims performed rituals, including "Satsang" and "Deep Mala" (lighting lamps) at the Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal. As part of the ceremonies, they lit sparklers and celebrated joyfully.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the hospitality, accommodation, and medical facilities provided by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB). They praised the arrangements wholeheartedly and expressed satisfaction with the newly constructed residential complex at Katas Raj, which provided comfortable accommodations.

During the Katas Raj visit, the district administration played a key role in ensuring security and managing administrative affairs.

According to an ETPB spokesperson, the pilgrims will stay in Lahore for three days, during which they will visit the Krishna Mandir and Valmiki Mandir. After completing their visit, they will return to India on December 25.

