Indian Hindu Pilgrims Arrive In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A 71-member delegation of Indian Hindu pilgrims, led by Vijay Kumar Sharma, arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing on Thursday to perform their religious rituals at Shri Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal.

The delegation was warmly received by the Additional Secretary (Shrines) of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Saifullah Khokhar, and the President of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, Krishan Sharma. Bouquets were presented to the pilgrims on behalf of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and ETPB Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman.

Speaking to the media at border crossing, Vijay Kumar Sharma expressed his gratitude for the warm reception, stating, “Our visit to Pakistan conveys a message of peace and love. Each time I come, the arrangements are better than before.

The delegation has come from various Indian states, including Jharkhand and Lucknow. According to ETPB officials, comprehensive arrangements have been made under the special directives of Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, ensuring security, accommodation, and transportation for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims will stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on Thursday and are scheduled to leave for Katas Raj Temple on December 20 under tight security. On December 21, they will perform key religious rituals, including Bhanu Saptami, and participate in the Deepmala (lamp-lighting) ceremony, joined by members of Pakistan’s Hindu community.

During their stay in Lahore, the pilgrims will also visit Shri Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road and Valmiki Mandir in Anarkali. Their 7-day visit will conclude on December 25, when they return to India.

