Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A group of 109 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on Monday to participate in the religious rituals of Maha Shivratri at the historic Shri Katas Raj temple.

The delegation is led by Jatha Party leaders Trilok Chand and Raghu Kant. The pilgrims were warmly welcomed at the border by senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), including Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan, members of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, and local Hindu leaders. The guests were greeted with flower petals and presented with bouquets as a gesture of goodwill.

To ensure a smooth visit, the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, under the special directives of Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, has made comprehensive arrangements for the pilgrims, including security, accommodation, and transportation.

The Hindu pilgrims have traveled from various Indian states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Speaking to the media at the Wagah border, Jatha leader Raghu Kant expressed his delight at visiting Pakistan again. "I have been here before, and every time I come here I feel immense happiness. We are treated with great respect and hospitality," he remarked.

Following their arrival, the pilgrims were transported to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore for their stay. On February 25, they will depart for the revered Shri Katas Raj temple, where they will perform religious rituals in observance of Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The annual pilgrimage to Katas Raj is a significant event for Hindu devotees, as the temple complex holds great historical and spiritual importance in Hindu mythology.