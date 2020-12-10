UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Hindu Pilgrims Due In Pakistan On Dec 15

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Indian Hindu pilgrims due in Pakistan on Dec 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Hindu pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan from India through Wagha border on Dec 15 to participate in the annual festival of Shadani Darbar Hayat Patafi in Sindh.

The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials and local Hindu leaders will receive the guests warmly at the border crossing.

The pilgrims would leave for Hayat Patafi by buses.

The ETPB has made all arrangements including security, accommodation, transport and other facilities for the pilgrims. They will return to India on Dec 21.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Border All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

20 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

23 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

23 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.