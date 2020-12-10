Indian Hindu pilgrims due in Pakistan on Dec 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Hindu pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan from India through Wagha border on Dec 15 to participate in the annual festival of Shadani Darbar Hayat Patafi in Sindh.

The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials and local Hindu leaders will receive the guests warmly at the border crossing.

The pilgrims would leave for Hayat Patafi by buses.

The ETPB has made all arrangements including security, accommodation, transport and other facilities for the pilgrims. They will return to India on Dec 21.